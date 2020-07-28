Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen Declares Quarterly Dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

Globe Newswire  
July 28, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $14.06 per share on the Company's 5.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Convertible Preferred Stock").   

The quarterly dividend on the Convertible Preferred Stock is payable on August 17, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2020. 

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

For further information, contact:

Cowen Inc.
J.T. Farley, Investor Relations
(646) 562-1056
james.farley@cowen.com

                                                             


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com