Simmons First National Corporation Declares $0.17 Per Share Dividend

Globe Newswire  
July 28, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SFNC) board of directors declared a regular $0.17 per share quarterly cash dividend payable on October 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 6.3 percent, increase above the dividend paid for the same period last year.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.9 billion as of June 30, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.  The company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stephen C. Massanelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

