EverQuote to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote"), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Canaccord Global Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

William Blair Insurance Tech Conference

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Virtual Panel Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m CT (3:00 p.m. ET)

Raymond James SMID Cap Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Needham FinTech 1x1 Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The Canaccord Global Growth Conference will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote's investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk. For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.