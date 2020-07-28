Greenlane to Host Second Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter in advance of the call.



CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Friday, August 7th, 2020 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN NUMBER: (833) 519-1285 CONFERENCE ID: 1982004 WEBCAST: Click Here REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406

Available until 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, August 21st, 2020

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane's world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane's flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City's Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

