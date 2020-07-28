Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for August 2020

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conference in August 2020:



Needham Cannabis Day (Virtual), August 26, 2020: Head of Capital Markets Andy Grossman will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon's, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 1,700 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The Company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain's Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

