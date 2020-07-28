Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Chief Financial Officer, Steven Snyder, Announces Plan to Step Down

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) (the "Company") announced today that Steven T. Snyder will be stepping down as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 31, 2020. The Company has retained Korn Ferry to lead a search for Mr. Snyder's successor and will evaluate internal and external candidates for the position. Mr. Snyder has served in his current role, and previously as Interim Chief Financial Officer since May 2018.



Peter M. Carlino, Chief Executive Officer of Gaming and Leisure Properties, commented, "I have worked side by side with Steve for more than 20 years, first at Penn National and for the last seven years at Gaming and Leisure Properties. He was instrumental in building the foundation for what Penn National has become, played an important role in the creation of the gaming industry's first REIT, and has helped guide Gaming and Leisure Properties in its growth, tenant expansion and diversification, and more recently through the challenges presented by COVID-19. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the entire GLPI team and our shareholders, we thank him for his many contributions to our long-term success and wish him the best in the future. We have a deep bench of REIT-experienced finance executives at GLPI which leaves us in a fantastic position to continue our growth. The Board and senior management's search for a new Chief Financial Officer is focused on identifying a forward-thinking finance executive that can support GLPI's further growth and the enhancement of shareholder value."

