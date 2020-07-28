Matinas BioPharma to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results on August 10, 2020

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. ("Matinas BioPharma" or the "Company") -- (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss operational and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-5976 (domestic) or (412) 902-0031 (international). The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of Matinas' website, www.matinasbiopharma.com , and will be archived for 90 days.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of its lead product candidate, MAT9001, for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. MAT9001 is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition, comprised primarily of EPA and DPA, under development for hypertriglyceridemia, that was specifically designed to overcome the shortcomings seen from other agents in the omega-3 class. Company leadership has a deep history and knowledge of cardiovascular drug development and is supported by a world-class team of scientific advisors.

In addition, the Company is developing MAT2203, an oral, encochleated formulation of amphotericin B, to treat serious invasive fungal infections. The drug is based on the Company's proprietary lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, which can help solve complex challenges relating to the safe and effective delivery of potent medicines, potentially making them more targeted, less toxic and orally bioavailable.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's anticipated capital and liquidity needs, strategic focus and the future development of its product candidates, including MAT9001 and MAT2203, the anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, the anticipated timing of clinical studies, the anticipated timing of regulatory interactions, the Company's ability to identify and pursue development and partnership opportunities for its products or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma's product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.

Investor and Media Contact

Peter Vozzo

Westwicke

443-213-0505

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Ian Cooney

Director – Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Matinas Biopharma, Inc.

(415) 722-4563

icooney@matinasbiopharma.com

Source: Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.