ePharmacy Market and eClinical Solutions Market 2020 | Industry Demands, Size & Share, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Recent Developments, Global Growth, Trends, Top Operating Vendors and Forecast to 2026

Pune, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global ePharmacy Market 2020-2026:

The report on the "ePharmacy Market" covers the current status of the market including ePharmacy market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the ePharmacy market.

The global ePharmacy market size is projected to reach USD 41890 million by 2026, from USD 38400 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4%% during 2021-2026.

ePharmacy is one online service that operates e-commerce platforms or shipping companies over the internet, their consumers send orders to them for medicines through mail.



The ePharmacy market is driven by the major factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population and rise in popularity of e-commerce platforms.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global ePharmacy Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the ePharmacy market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the ePharmacy industry.

The major players in the market include:

The Kroger

Giant Eagle

Walgreen

Express Scripts

Medisave

Walmart Stores

CVS Health

Sanicare

Rowlands Pharmacy

Secure Medical

Optum Rx

DocMorris (Zur Rose)

PlanetRx

eDrugstore.com

drugstore.com

Canada Drugs

Lloyds Pharmacy

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Prescription Drugs

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Dental

Skin Care

Vitamins

Cold and Flu

Weight Loss

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the ePharmacy market?

What was the size of the emerging ePharmacy market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging ePharmacy market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the ePharmacy market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global ePharmacy market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of ePharmacy market?

What are the ePharmacy market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global ePharmacy Industry?

Global ePharmacy Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global ePharmacy market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

ePharmacy Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global ePharmacy market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Part 2:

Global eClinical Solutions Market 2020-2026:

Global "eClinical Solutions Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding eClinical Solutions market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the eClinical Solutions Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the eClinical Solutions industry and provides data for making strategies to increase eClinical Solutions market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the eClinical Solutions market.



The global eClinical Solutions market size is projected to reach USD 4893.7 million by 2026, from USD 4514.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8%% during 2021-2026.

The major players in the market include:



IBM Watson Health (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Medidata Solutions Inc. (US)

BioClinica (US)

DATATRAK International, Inc. (US)

PAREXEL International Corporation (US)

CRF Health (US)

ERT (US)

eClinical Solutions (US)

OmniComm Systems Inc. (US)

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:



ECOA

EDC & CDMS

Clinical analytics platforms

Clinical data integration platforms

Safety solutions

CTMS

RTSM

eTMF

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Hospitals

CROs

Academic institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Some of the key questions answered in this report:



What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the eClinical Solutions market?

What was the size of the emerging eClinical Solutions market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging eClinical Solutions market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the eClinical Solutions market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global eClinical Solutions market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of eClinical Solutions market?

What are the eClinical Solutions market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global eClinical Solutions Industry?

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

eClinical Solutions Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global eClinical Solutions market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

