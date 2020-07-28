Kombucha Market Size 2020 | Global Business Strategies, Growing CAGR of 28.9%, Industry Revenue, Opportunities, Future Trends, Leading Players Update, Market Share, Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Pune, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Kombucha Market 2020-2026:

The report represents a basic overview of the Kombucha market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Kombucha market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver's analysis.



In 2019, the global Kombucha market size was USD 1356.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 8153.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 28.9% during 2021-2026.

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage, made by adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to a solution of tea and sugar. During the course of the week-long (or more) fermentation process, the cultures metabolize the sugar and tea components to render a naturally carbonated beverage, with a slightly sweet-tart flavor, full of healthy components like B vitamins, organic acids, antioxidants, and trace amounts of alcohol.

Kombucha has been a drink for a long time, but the commercialization process of kombucha is rising in the last decades of years. Kombucha is general made by fermenting tea and sugar with the microbial culture, such as yeast, bacteria and mold. A crossover drink that's nestled in the functional-tea category, kombucha appeals to multiple consumer preferences, with flavors combining to make it a stand-alone product, or being added to other alcoholic beverages to lend its health halo.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Kombucha Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Kombucha market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Kombucha industry.

The major players in the market include:

GT's Kombucha

KeVita

Brew Dr. Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha

Live Soda Kombucha

Red Bull

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Townshend's Tea

Celestial Seasonings

Kosmic Kombucha

HIGH COUNTRY

NessAlla Kombucha

Reed's

Buchi Kombucha

Tonica

Love Kombucha

Health-Ade

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Herbs & Spices

Fruit

Original

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Offline

Online

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Kombucha market?

What was the size of the emerging Kombucha market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Kombucha market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Kombucha market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Kombucha market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Kombucha market?

What are the Kombucha market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Kombucha Industry?

Global Kombucha Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Kombucha market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Kombucha Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Kombucha market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Kombucha Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Kombucha Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Application

­1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Kombucha Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Kombucha Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Kombucha Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Kombucha, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Kombucha Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Kombucha Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020



3 Global Kombucha Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Kombucha Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Kombucha Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Kombucha Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Kombucha Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Kombucha Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Kombucha Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Kombucha Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End



5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Kombucha Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Kombucha Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)



6 North America

6.1 North America Kombucha by Country

6.1.1 North America Kombucha Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Kombucha Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Kombucha Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Kombucha Market Facts & Figures by Application



7 Europe

7.1 Europe Kombucha by Country

7.1.1 Europe Kombucha Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Kombucha Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Kombucha Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Kombucha Market Facts & Figures by Application



8 Asia Pacific

11 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Kombucha Players (Opinion Leaders)



14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Kombucha Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors



15 Research Findings and Conclusion

