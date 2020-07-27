Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OTELCO, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

Globe Newswire  
July 27, 2020 5:13pm   Comments
Share:

WILMINGTON, Del., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Otelco, Inc. ("Otelco") (NASDAQ GS: OTEL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Otelco's agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Oak Hill Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Otelco will receive $11.75 in cash for each share of Otelco they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-otelco-inc.

If you would like to discuss this investigation and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com