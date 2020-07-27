Market Overview

Viemed Healthcare Announces Date and Time for Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 27, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
LAFAYETTE, La., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (TSX:VMD, NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it will host its Quarterly Conference Call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Conference Call Details

The details of the call are:
 
Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST
  US Toll Free Dial In: 1-877-407-0784
  International Toll Free Dial In: 1-201-689-8560
  Meeting ID Number: 13707099
   
Live Event Call me™ Link (Available 15 minutes prior to start time for participant entry) https://callme.viavid.com/?callme=true&passcode=13707099&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6

Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail investorinfo@viemed.com by 12:00 p.m. EST Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States.  Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com

