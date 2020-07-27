DIRTT announces upcoming conference schedule

CALGARY, Alberta, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT") (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, is pleased to announce its plans to participate in the following investment conferences.



Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Wednesday, August 5th, 2020

9th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Technologies 1x1 Conference

Monday, August 10th, 2020

RBC Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020

D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Virtual Conference

Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020

DIRTT plans to meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conferences, which are all being held virtually. DIRTT's current investor presentation is available in the investors section of the DIRTT website at dirtt.com/investors .

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. DIRTT uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT's advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary. DIRTT works with nearly 100 sales partners globally. For more information visit dirtt.com/investors.

