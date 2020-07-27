Market Overview

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series A and C Preferred Stock

Globe Newswire  
July 27, 2020 12:53pm   Comments
CHICAGO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on First Midwest's 7.000% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ:FMBIP), issued on May 20, 2020, and $11.08 per share (equivalent to $0.277 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on First Midwest's 7.000% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (NASDAQ:FMBIO), issued on June 24, 2020. The dividends are payable on August 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2020.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ:FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $13 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Contacts

Investors: Media:
Patrick S. Barrett Maurissa Kanter
EVP, Chief Financial Officer SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708.831.7231 708.831.7345
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com  maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com 

