WidePoint Awarded $1.5 Million in Commercial TM2 Contracts during the Second Quarter of 2020

FAIRFAX, Va., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported that the company recorded $1.5 million in commercial contracts for Telecom Expense Management and Mobility Managed Services in the second quarter of 2020. Contracts were secured from leading health care, technology, fast food and real estate corporations.



"Expanding more into the commercial space has been an important strategic initiative, and we're therefore very encouraged to see our commercial TM2 business continue to grow in the face of the coronavirus pandemic," said Jin Kang, WidePoint's president and CEO. "As companies continue to adjust their work environments in response to the pandemic, some of the many enhancements they're pursuing include enterprise management solutions to increase accountability and further enable their mobile workforce. Our solutions help these organizations, whether they be government enterprises or Fortune 100, to maximize telecom and mobile resources. These trends have been helping drive our business forward over the past few months, and we're very encouraged to see them also contribute towards the achievement of one of our primary goals: increasing our presence in the commercial space."

