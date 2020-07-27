Book delves deeply into the process of helping trapped souls transition and teaches readers how to reveal their true identities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In "Connections: A Journey to Understanding," Frank Chodl shares stories drawn from his personal experiences, offering insight to readers who share similar paranormal experiences, and understanding to those who have not. And now, he announces his return to the literary scene with its follow-up, "Connections 2: The Gathering" (published by Balboa Press).

"Sharing stories from his own practice, Chodl challenges misconceptions about subjects such as suicide, and the exclusivity that only a few chosen have psychic abilities. He strongly supports the development of the natural potential in others and offers them a variety of tools and techniques including working with spirit guides and maintaining a philosophy of ethics and responsibility. He underlines universal principles by quoting with equal ease from theoretical physics and sacred religious books from many traditions," testifies Gloria D. Karpinki, author of "Where Two World Touch: Spiritual Rites of Passage" and "Barefoot on Holy Ground: Twelve Lessons in Spiritual Craftmanship."

"This book is written for people who have experienced paranormal phenomena that they have trouble explaining to those who have not. It is not intended to turn anyone into a psychic or a medium. Rather, it is my intention to give you a fuller understanding of what you experience; give you a way to define your experiences in order to better explain them to others; and open you up to more, deeper, clearer, and safer experiences," Chodl says. "It is my hope that you will look at my experiences and what I have learned from them and find a path that leads you to the answers you are seeking."

"Connections 2: The Gathering" aims to help readers understand what is going on energetically, beyond their physical senses and help them develop the tools to deal with paranormal phenomena with confidence and compassion. "Through knowledge and understanding, we can break through the barriers of fear and distrust of those things that may be foreign to us, and in so doing, reawaken our own true spiritual self," Chodl concludes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Connections-2-Gathering-Frank-Chodl/dp/1982247975.

"Connections 2: The Gathering"

By Frank Chodl

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 186 pages | ISBN 9781982247997

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 186 pages | ISBN 9781982247973

E-Book | 186 pages | ISBN 9781982247980

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Frank Chodl is an acclaimed psychic medium with over 50 years of experience, a teacher, (MSEd, MSA and numerous professional certifications and awards), an author and lecturer. Aided by his guides, "the Marie," he continues to investigate paranormal phenomena, deliver profound readings, bring a transition to trapped entities by helping to heal unresolved issues and offer insights into some of humanity's oldest questions. Since the release of his previous book, "Connections: A Journey to Understanding," he has been traveling the world, visiting sacred, mystical and often tragic sites, collecting more amazing experiences to share with his readers and audiences. For more information, visit www.FrankChodl.com.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 1-812-358-7578 pressreleases@balboapress.com