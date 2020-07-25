When undesirable outsiders try to steal an entire town, its people are forced to fight back but, at a terrible cost

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In America, we are still struggling with issues of race, self-identity, and finding common ground," W. Marshall Harvey asserts. He wanted to show that even in the most extreme situations, American values can triumph over hatred and corruption. It is for this reason that he writes "The Betterton Fracture" (published by Trafford Publishing), a novel that tackles racism, religion and modern American values.

The town of Betterton, North Carolina is under siege by a swelling number of outsiders. The new residents are filling up an abandoned neighborhood, which used to house the workers of the now-closed Mulldune Mill. These intruders are arriving by invitation and under the leadership of Delbert "Beech" Bethune, an outsider businessman with starkly extreme views on race, among other prejudices.

Tension mounts as the newcomers grow in number and local, political influence. Relationships are born and shredded, social and civil unrest mounts and the town reaches a violent crescendo as the two camps face off. Finally, one act of violence threatens to bring the town to its knees. Faith and justice, racism and corruption, love and deception are all on display in this, once sleepy, southern town.

"This book is written completely in first person from the various perspectives of the characters who drive the story. The reader is thrust into the present rather than being lectured about the past," Harvey points out. "I took the premise of what happened in Leith, North Dakota in which white nationalists tried to take over the town. I created a character drama based on this premise."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing, Harvey replies, "I want the reader to have an emotional response to each character. I want the reader to connect, on some level, with every person in the story." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Betterton-Fracture-W-Marshall-Harvey/dp/1698701276.

"The Betterton Fracture"

By W. Marshall Harvey

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 162 pages | ISBN 9781698701264

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 162 pages | ISBN 9781698701271

E-Book | 162 pages | ISBN 9781698701288

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

W. Marshall Harvey was born on Feb. 21, 1981, in Newberry, South Carolina. His parents knew that at a very young age, their son was a born storyteller. He was active in church and school choirs, acted with the local community theater and never missed the chance to take center stage and sing or talk to anyone who either wanted a good tale or simply needed a good laugh. His faith has always been a great source of comfort and guidance in all aspects of his life. He is a member of the LGBTQ community. He also grew up working in amateur theater where he harnessed the skill to change character, persona and even his voice at a moment's notice to suit the audience and situation in which he found himself. He used this skill to survive adolescence and to find success on the amateur stage. In high school, he became fluent in Spanish so that he could easily communicate with more people and understand other cultures. He pursued a career in teaching earning a bachelor's degree from Newberry College, and two master's degrees from Columbia College and Winthrop University. He teaches advanced Spanish, and does his best to be a shining beacon of hope to students who may be struggling with some of the same social barriers he faced in youth as a member of the LGTBQ community. He also strives to be an advocate and resource for vulnerable, migrant children. When not writing, he very much enjoys traveling the world with his husband, Christopher Harvey, fishing, collecting wine and spoiling his niece and nephews. He views family as God's greatest gift.

