Statement From Shaw Communications Inc. on the Passing of Long-Time Director JC Sparkman

CALGARY, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "We are deeply saddened by the news of JC Sparkman's passing," said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair & CEO, Shaw Communications. "JC was a true pioneer of our industry, a leader, and a builder whose insight, energy, and counsel we will miss. Our board and management team send our sincere condolences to his family and so many others who loved him."



Mr. Sparkman served as member of Shaw's Board of Directors since 1994, most recently serving as a member of Shaw's Human Resources and Compensation Committee and Executive Committee. Mr. Sparkman had also served as a director of several public companies, including Liberty Global, Inc., Universal Electronics Inc., TSX Corp., and Comcast Cable Holdings LLC.

Mr. Sparkman had more than 50 years of experience as a leader in the cable television industry and was inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame in 2015. He spent 26 years in various management positions at Tele-Communications Inc., where he oversaw its growth into the largest multiple cable system operator in the U.S. by the time of his retirement in 1995. In September 1999, he co-founded Broadband Services, Inc., a provider of asset management, logistics, installation and repair services for telecommunications service providers and equipment manufacturers, serving as chair of its board and co-chief executive officer until December 2003.

Mr. Sparkman passed away July 16, 2020, at the age of 87.

