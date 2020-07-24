Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Care With New Cancer Center Location In Sebring

Fort Myers, Fla., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) recently cut the ribbon on the new state-of-the-art facility at 1396 Whisper Circle, Sebring, FL to provide comprehensive treatments and a variety of services to adults with cancer and other diseases. The new location replaces the existing FCS clinic at 4420 Sun-N-Lake Blvd. in Sebring.

To enhance patient comfort and convenience, the new, 13,500 square foot clinic has nearly double the space of the former location and includes 16 private exam rooms and 40 infusion therapy chairs. The new location also includes some on-site laboratory testing, as well as PET and CT scanning services. The new building was designed with feedback and guidance from patients and incorporates colors, lighting, art and natural elements proven to help reduce stress and promote positive patient outcomes.

"Our new location provides patients who live in and around Highlands County easy access to the newest and most advanced treatments, close to home," said FCS CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. "This is the very essence of world-class, community-based oncology care."

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, "With the opening of our new facility, we will offer many advantages to our patients, including access to the most advanced immunotherapies and targeted treatments as well as next generation imaging technology that provides clinicians with highly detailed images, which are a vital component of cancer treatment today."

Four Board-certified medical oncologists joined by a team of cancer experts and support staff provide care in Sebring. They are Drs. Syed Ahmed, Wasif Riaz, Amit Shah and Mahender Yellu.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past 4 years, most new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

