Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics, Inc.-IDEX

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) between March 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under the federal securities laws.



如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period (1) Ideanomics' Mobile Energy Global (MEG) Division (the "MEG Center") in Qingdao was not "a one million square foot EV expo center"; (2) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (3) the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strong as Ideanomics had represented; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by market research firms.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

