The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ECMOHO Limited Investors (MOHO)

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of ECMOHO Limited ("ECMOHO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MOHO) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 30, 2020, the Company announced preliminary financial results for fiscal 2019, reporting that revenue was between $329 million and $330 million and that net income was between $3.1 million and $3.7 million.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.91, or 46%, to close at $5.68 per share on March 31, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

