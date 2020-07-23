Market Overview

Global Ship Lease Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
July 23, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
LONDON, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 before the open of market trading.

What: Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
   
When: Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Where: There are two ways to access the conference call:
   
  Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 5976748
  Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.
   
  Live Internet webcast and slide presentation:
  http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Saturday, August 22, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 5976748 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website:
http://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Global Ship Lease owns 43 containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, of which nine are fuel-efficient new-design wide-beam, with a total capacity of 245,286 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, of 13.2 years as at June 30, 2020.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed, and ships acquired or divested, up to July 23, 2020, the average remaining term of the Company's charters at June 30, 2020, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company's control, was 2.2 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $650.0 million. Contracted revenue was $733.0 million, including options under charterers' control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.5 years.

Investor and Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Bryan Degnan
646-673-9701
or
Leon Berman
212-477-8438

