AGM Update - Virtual meeting only to be held

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd ((ASX: XAM, TSX:XAM) ( (Xanadu or the Company) advises that subsequent to the release on 26 June 2020 of the Notice of Meeting for the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Thursday, 30 July 2020, the Board has resolved that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM will now only be held as a Virtual Meeting online and that no shareholders will be allowed to attend the meeting in person.



As a Virtual AGM, shareholders will be able to view a live webcast of the meeting, ask the Directors questions online and submit your votes in real time.

To participate online on the day of the meeting, you will need to either:

Visit https://web.lumiagm.com/387187905 on your smartphone, tablet or computer. You will need the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge or Firefox. Please ensure your browser is compatible; or Download the Lumi AGM app from the Apple App or Google Play Stores by searching for Lumi AGM.

To join the meeting, you will be required to enter the unique 9-digit Meeting ID provided below:

Meeting ID: 387-187-905

For further instructions on how to participate online, please view the Virtual Meeting & Voting Guide on our website at https://www.xanadumines.com/site/investor-centre/agm-materials, where you will also locate the Notice of Meeting and other AGM Documents.

Shareholders are also encouraged to lodge your vote online at www.investorvote.com.au using your secure access information, set out on the personalised Proxy Form sent to you, or use your mobile device to scan the personalised QR code, also set out on the personalised Proxy Form sent to you.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart Spencer Cole Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer M: +61 409 819 922 M: +61 434 047 987 E: Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com W: www.xanadumines.com

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu's Board of Directors.