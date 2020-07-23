Mosana Khan Honored by Secured Finance Network

BOSTON, MA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced that Mosana Khan has been honored as a recipient of its 40 Under 40 Award for 2020 by the Secured Finance Network.

"Mosana has done an extraordinary job of helping us reach new business milestones in our appraisal business throughout Canada. He is a consummate professional and a pleasure to have on our team. We are honored that he has been named as a member of the 40 Under 40 class of 2020," said Frank Grimaldi, Senior Managing Director and North American Sales Manager for Valuations at Gordon Brothers. "We are grateful to the Secured Finance Network for recognizing him and his contributions to the industry," he added.

Mosana Khan is responsible for all valuation business development initiatives for Gordon Brothers across Canada. Prior to joining the sales team, Mosana was a senior analyst in the Valuations Division, where he worked on appraisals for Canadian and U.S. manufacturers and wholesalers. He has expertise across a wide array of industrial assets, including aircraft parts and equipment, automotive inventory, forestry and related products, construction and building supplies, and mills and primary metals. With his unique background in valuations, Mosana provides lenders with specialized insight across all value propositions and helps them to underwrite loans on all types of tangible and intangible assets.

