Kelly® Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

TROY, Mich., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions , will release its second quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The company is hosting a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT.



The call may be accessed in one of the following ways:

Join online: kellyservices.com

Join via phone: (877) 692-8955 (toll free) or (234) 720-6979 (caller paid) access code 5728672#



A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:30 p.m. EDT on August 6, 2020 at (866) 207-1041 (toll-free) and (402) 970-0847 (caller-paid). The access code is 7745119#. The recording will also be available at kellyservices.com during this period.



About Kelly

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA, KELYB)) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work , and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice . Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

KLYA-FIN