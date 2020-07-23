Identiv Sets Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 5 PM ET

FREMONT, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE), a global provider of secure identification and physical security, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Identiv management will host the call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 5 PM ET (2 PM PT)

Toll-Free Number: +1 844-407-9500

International Number: +1 862-298-0850

Call ID: 35920

Webcast: Register and join

Please call the conference telephone number 5 - 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here .

The replay of the call will be available after 8 PM ET on the same day through August 20, 2020 under +1 877-481-4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1 919-882-2331 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 35920.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 949-574-3860

IR@identiv.com