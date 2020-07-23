Advyzon and Aptus Partner to Help Investment Advisors Guide their Clients Through Challenging Economic Times

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advyzon , a leading provider of SaaS-based practice management software for investment advisors, announces a partnership with Aptus Capital Advisors (ACA). Advisors engaging with ACA can leverage ACA's credentialed Portfolio Managers for investment ideas, as well as ACA's operations team to maximize the benefit of Advyzon's award-winning technology.



A specialist in risk-mitigated investing, Aptus works directly with each practice to deliver custom portfolios and branded commentary. With the Advyzon partnership, those services can extend into a fully-supported turnkey platform, including performance reporting, CRM, billing and client outreach.

"We get very hands-on with our advisor partners, and see the Advyzon platform as unrivaled value for advisors focused on developing confident clients," said JD Gardner, founder and Chief Investment Officer at ACA. "We've also been happy Advyzon users from the early days, and rely on the software to run our business and help advisors run theirs. It made sense to put a partnership in place where advisors can lean on our experience as investment managers and daily users/administrators of the platform."

Advyzon has been winning business and high customer satisfaction marks . Recent market volatility has only made its value as a complete software platform more obvious. "Our clients are among the happiest of all advisors," said Hailin Li, CEO at Advyzon. "One thing we've seen over the years from Aptus is a commitment to helping advisors grow. We've recently added capacity to our team, and it's a perfect time to have a growth-minded firm like Aptus share its unique expertise directly with our clients."

Advyzon and Aptus will host a joint webinar, "Building an Environment for Growth, on August 6th at 1pm Eastern. Interested parties can register for the event here .

About Advyzon

Advyzon is a Chicago-based advisor technology platform founded in 2012. Led by a dedicated and committed team of entrepreneurs with decades of experience implementing, servicing, and developing financial technology for financial advisors, Advyzon is 100% cloud-based and includes customizable performance reporting, flexible billing, client relationship management (CRM), configurable client web portals, document storage and business intelligence. By providing all the key capabilities a firm needs to grow their business profitably, Advyzon helps advisors streamline their operations so they can focus on growing their practice. Please visit www.advyzon.com to learn more.