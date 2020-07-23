USRetina Appoints Revenue Leader to Accelerate Growth of Retina Technology Platform

DENVER, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USRetina , the nation's largest independent provider of technology and services specific to retina practices, today announced an expanded leadership team with the appointment of a new Vice President of Sales, John Crowley. The change reflects a strategic approach to long-term value and growth for the organization.



Crowley is a 20-year veteran of the healthcare industry. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Vital Source GPO, a division of Cardinal Health. He previously worked at companies including Pfizer, AmeriSourceBergan and KIM International, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Sales.

"It's an honor to join a world-class organization that has radically transformed the retina industry," said Crowley. "This industry is ripe for disruption, as technology has yet to provide practices with the actionable, analytical data they need. USRetina fundamentally changes how these practices make decisions around drug inventory, finance and, ultimately, patient care."

"John's appointment represents the next phase of growth for USRetina," said Ike Nicoll, CEO of USRetina. "His deep experience and proven track record of success demonstrate a new level of client service and business momentum. He's got a long history of working with retina practices, understanding their daily challenges, and figuring out how to create value. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him aboard."

Earlier this year, USRetina announced other key management hires, along with the launch of RetinaOS , an analytics platform built specifically for retina practices. Since the launch, RetinaOS has been experiencing explosive growth, with a 400% increase in practices adopting the platform to take advantage of better drug and financial analytics during a time when patient visits had declined due to pandemic conditions.

About USRetina

USRetina enables over 1,200 retina and ophthalmologists nationwide to focus on what matters. Backed by powerful purchasing programs, transformative technology solutions, and a collaborative network of doctor-led support, USRetina helps retina practices everywhere drive greater practice efficiency, effortlessly. Learn more at USRetina.com.



