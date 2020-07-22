Habeas corpus scholars, philosophers support New York elephant rights case

New York, NY, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two habeas corpus scholars and twelve North American philosophers with expertise in animal ethics, animal political theory, the philosophy of animal cognition and behavior, and the philosophy of biology have submitted amicus curiae briefs in support of the legal personhood and right to liberty of an elephant held alone in captivity in the Bronx Zoo.

The Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP) recently filed an appeal in its habeas corpus case on behalf of Happy, a 49-year-old Asian elephant who is both the first elephant in the world to demonstrate self-awareness via the mirror self-recognition test and the first to be the subject of habeas corpus hearings to determine the lawfulness of her imprisonment.

The authors of the briefs are:

Justin Marceau (Brooks Institute Research Scholar at the University of Denver, Sturm College of Law) and Samuel Wiseman (Professor of Law at Penn State Law in University Park):

"One of the greatest blemishes on our justice system is the wrongful detention of persons. The Writ of Habeas Corpus is one of the tools available to correct injustices by requiring a person's captors to justify the person's imprisonment to the courts. While the Writ has provided a procedural vehicle for vindicating the right of thousands of humans to not be unlawfully detained, this brief argues that the time has come to consider the Writ's application to other cognitively complex beings who are unjustly detained. The non-humans at issue are unquestionably innocent. Their confinement, at least in some cases, is uniquely depraved—and their sentience and cognitive functioning, and the cognitive harm resulting from this imprisonment, is similar to that of human beings."

Read Marceau and Wiseman's brief here.

Andrew Fenton (Dalhousie University), Bernard Rollin (Colorado State University), David Peña-Guzmán (San Francisco State University), G.K.D. Crozier (Laurentian University), Gary Comstock (North Carolina State University), James Rocha (California State University, Fresno), Jeff Sebo (New York University), L. Syd M Johnson (SUNY Upstate Medical University), Letitia Meynell (Dalhousie University), Nathan Nobis (Morehouse College), Robert C. Jones (California State University, Dominguez Hills), Tyler John (Rutgers University-New Brunswick):

"We reject arbitrary distinctions that deny adequate protections to other animals who share with protected humans relevantly similar vulnerabilities to harms and relevantly similar interests in avoiding such harms. We submit this brief to affirm our shared interest in ensuring a more just coexistence with other animals who live in our communities. We strongly urge this Court, in keeping with the best philosophical standards of rational judgment and ethical standards of justice, to recognize that, as a nonhuman person, Happy should be released from her current confinement and transferred to an appropriate elephant sanctuary, pursuant to habeas corpus."

Read the philosophers' brief here.

In 2018, Judge Eugene M. Fahey of the Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, favorably cited to an amicus brief submitted by philosophers in his concurring opinion in the NhRP's chimpanzee rights cases. In that opinion, he urged his fellow judges to treat the rightlessness of nonhuman beings as a "deep dilemma of ethics and policy that demands our attention" and to "consider whether a chimpanzee is an individual with inherent value who has the right to be treated with respect."

Earlier this year, Bronx Supreme Court Justice Alison Y. Tuitt wrote in her decision in Happy's case that while she "agrees [with the NhRP] that Happy is more than just a legal thing, or property … and may be entitled to liberty," she was required to dismiss Happy's habeas petition because "regrettably … this Court is bound by the legal precedent set by the Appellate Division when it held that animals are not ‘persons' entitled to rights and protections afforded by the writ of habeas corpus."

Legal scholar and Harvard Law Professor Laurence H. Tribe also recently filed an amicus brief in Happy's case, urging the First Department to recognize Happy's right to liberty as part of New York's noble tradition of expanding the ranks of rights holders."

For a detailed timeline of Happy's case and court filings, visit this page. For more information about Happy's appeal, visit this page. To download an image of Happy for publication, visit this page (credit: Gigi Glendinning).

CASE NO./NAME: THE NONHUMAN RIGHTS PROJECT, INC. on behalf of HAPPY, Petitioner, v. JAMES J. BREHENY, in his official capacity as Executive Vice President and General Director of Zoos and Aquariums of the Wildlife Conservation Society and Director of the Bronx Zoo, and WILDLIFE CONSERVATION SOCIETY (Appellate Case No. 2020-02581)

###

About the Nonhuman Rights Project

The Nonhuman Rights Project is the only civil rights organization in the United States working through litigation, legislation, and education to secure fundamental rights for nonhuman animals.

Lauren Choplin The Nonhuman Rights Project 8563819447 lchoplin@nonhumanrights.org