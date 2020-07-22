Teranga Gold to Discuss Highlights of Sabodala-Massawa Pre-Feasibility Study During Conference Call and Webcast on July 27, 2020

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ) (OTCQX:TGCDF) will be issuing a press release outlining the highlights of its Sabodala-Massawa pre-feasibility study the evening of Sunday, July 26, 2020. A conference call and webcast will follow on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET during which management will discuss the report in more detail.



Those wishing to listen can access the conference call and webcast as follows:

Date & Time: Monday, July 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET Telephone: Toll-free +1-877-291-4570 Local or International +1-647-788-4919 Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Webcast: Available on Teranga's website at www.terangagold.com/Sabodala-MassawaPFS Replay: The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialling

+1-416-621-4642 or toll-free at +1-800-585-8367 and entering the conference ID 8870643. Note: The slide presentation will be available for download at www.terangagold.com for simultaneous viewing during the call.

About Teranga

Teranga Gold is transitioning into a mid-tier gold producer operating long-life, low-cost mines and advancing prospective exploration properties across West Africa, one of the world's fastest growing gold jurisdictions. The top-tier gold complex created by integrating the high-grade Massawa project with the Company's Sabodala mine, the successful commissioning of Wahgnion, Teranga's second gold mine and a strong pipeline of early to advanced-stage exploration assets support the continued growth of Teranga's reserves, production and cash flow. Through its continued success and commitment to responsible mining, Teranga creates sustainable value for all stakeholders and acts as a catalyst for social, economic, and environmental development.

Contact Information