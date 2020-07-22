Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 earnings press release following the market close on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Company will also be hosting a fireside chat webcast with Sean C. Meakim of J.P. Morgan on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time). Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip's Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Kumar, Dril-Quip's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing multiple topics regarding the Company's recent financial performance, current operations and business outlook with Mr. Meakim. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the event, but all stakeholders are welcome to join the live webcast to listen to the conversation.



Participants who wish to join the webcast may do so by registering through this link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2529257-1/3503B48F08CEE1BC451BE1A8215B07E7 .

The second quarter 2020 earnings press release and link to the webcast will also be available on Dril-Quip's website, www.dril-quip.com , under the "Investors" section. In addition, a replay will be available after the call on Dril-Quip's website. It is recommended that participants register for the webcast approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep-water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

Investor Relations Contact