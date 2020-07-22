Market Overview

Alimera Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update

Globe Newswire  
July 22, 2020 8:00am   Comments
ATLANTA, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after the market close.

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10145768. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Alimera Sciences call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/alimera200730.html, which is also available through the company's website at https://investors.alimerasciences.com/ALIM/events/3819.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10145768. The telephonic replay will be available until August 13, 2020.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries:
Jules Abraham
for Alimera Sciences
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com		 For investor inquiries:
Scott Gordon
for Alimera Sciences
scottg@coreir.com 

 

