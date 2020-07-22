Market Overview

miRagen to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020

Globe Newswire  
July 22, 2020 8:00am   Comments
BOULDER, Colo., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies, today announced it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the financial markets close on Wednesday August 5, 2020.  

The Company's management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday August 5, 2020. To access the call, please dial 877-407-0789 in the U.S. or 201-689-8562 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13706539. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of miRagen's website at http://investors.miragen.com/events. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

Wednesday August 5 @ 4:30 pm ET
Domestic:  877-407-0789
International:  201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13706539
Webcast:  http://investors.miragen.com/events

About miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. miRagen has three clinical stage product candidates, cobomarsen, remlarsen, and MRG-110. miRagen's clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, cobomarsen, is an inhibitor of miR-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers. miRagen's clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, remlarsen, is a replacement for miR-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in a number of pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, pulmonary and ocular fibrosis, as well as in systemic sclerosis. MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, is miRagen's product candidate for the treatment of heart failure and other ischemic disease. In addition to these programs, miRagen is developing a pipeline of preclinical product candidates. The goal of miRagen's translational medicine strategy is to progress rapidly to first-in-human studies once it has established the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic, safety, and manufacturability of the product candidate in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.miragen.com.  For information on clinical trials please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

