OraSure Technologies to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on August 5th, 2020
Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 5:00 p.m. ET
BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2020 second quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
|August 5, 2020 Schedule
|4:01 p.m. ET
|2020 second quarter financial results press release will be distributed.
|4:50 p.m. ET
|To participate in the conference call, dial 844-831-3030 (Domestic) or 315-625-6887 (International) and reference Conference ID # 3276612
|5:00 p.m. ET
|Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.
The conference call will also be webcast live and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure's website, www.orasure.com. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access 10 minutes prior to the call.
If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure's website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for seven days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, August 12, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID # 3276612.
COMPANY CONTACT: Sam Martin, Argot Partners. 212-602-1902, or orasure@argotpartners.com.