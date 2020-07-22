Kuros Biosciences Further Strengthens Orthobiologics Patent Portfolio

Grant of European patent entitled ‘Osteoinductive composites'



Notice of allowance of Japanese patent from the same patent family

Further strengthens Kuros's position as a leader in the field of orthobiologics

SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) today announced that its Dutch subsidiary, Kuros Biosciences BV, has been granted the European patent, EP 3268058, entitled ‘Osteoinductive composites'. This patent covers certain combinations of polymers and granular materials and further expands Kuros's patent portfolio relating to its MagnetOs product line. Kuros has also received notice of allowance of a patent application from the same patent family in Japan.

Kuros has over 20 granted patents and more than 10 patents pending, specifically in the field of bone graft technologies, cementing their position as leaders of innovation in spinal orthobiologics. This granted patent further strengthens Kuros's orthobiologics patent portfolio and is an important part of the intellectual property protection for the putty formulations of its MagnetOs product line.

MagnetOs Putty is a bone graft in which MagnetOs Granules are premixed with a polymeric binder that facilitates application to simple and complex bony defects in the spine. After implantation, the polymeric binder in the putty is rapidly resorbed, leaving the granules of MagnetOs to guide the three-dimensional regeneration of bone.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "Our mission at Kuros is to eliminate orthopedic non-unions in the spine and improve patient rehabilitation after back surgery. Granting of these patents further demonstrates Kuros's position as a leader in the field of orthobiologics with innovative spinal products. This intellectual property protection reinforces our strong progress in developing advanced and class leading products and optimizing commercial potential."

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG Media & Investors Michael Grau Hans Herklots Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +41 79 598 7149 michael.grau@kurosbio.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington, MA, U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone, rather than scar tissue, following implantation. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, meaning that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient's own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient's body). MagnetOs is now supported by over three years' clinical experience since its launch in the United Kingdom in May 2017. For more information, see: www.magnetosbonegraft.com

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.