An open-air cinema from your car in complete physical and digital security.

The OISTE Foundation (www.oiste.org) is pleased to support the young and dynamic team of Ciné Park Bernex, which has launched a series of 16 movie projection in the form of "drive-in", every weekend during the months of July and August.

In these difficult times of Covid-19, the OISTE Foundation supports projects active in the protection of people, not only digitally but also physically. Ciné Park Bernex Drive-In offers screenings for cinema enthusiasts based on a concept from the 60s, allowing them to watch current and classic movies from their car, outdoors and in complete safety. The entire program is available on the website https://www.cinepark-drive.ch/.

OISTE is a foundation under Swiss law created in 1998 with the aim of promoting and adopting international standards to protect the digital identity of people, servers and objects. The OISTE foundation has consultative status with the United Nations (ECOSOC), and is a constituent member of ICANN's Not-for-profit Operational Concerns Constituency (NPOC). Its activities in cyberspace enables secure communications as well as formal identification of objects and their ownership. For example, luxury goods, consumer goods or copyrights of film and music and so on. To this end, the foundation launched an initiative to combat illicit trade at the Zermatt Summit in 2019. Several hundred signatures have already been collected from people, personalities and companies ranging from SMEs to multinationals.

As a partner of this event, the OISTE Foundation has the pleasure to offer one ticket (for a car) per evening. Several winners have already had the pleasure of participating in the first movie projections. To win your entry, simply go to the Facebook and/or Instagram page, "like" and share to participate in the draw that takes place every Tuesday at 6:00 pm. Winners are informed directly by the organizers of Ciné Park Bernex Drive-In and on the foundation's Facebook and Instagram page.

About OISTE FOUNDATION

Mission: transfer the control and management of technologies dealing with digital identities to neutral authorities working for the public interest.

Vision: an Internet where users engage in online transactions and communications under systems of digital identity management that offer robust protection against fraud and theft, while protecting the fundamental right to privacy.