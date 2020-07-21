Biogen Names Michael McDonnell as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced today the appointment of Michael (Mike) McDonnell as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 15, 2020. McDonnell joins Biogen from IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), where he is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. At Biogen, McDonnell will lead the global finance function and operations, the Company's shared services center, information technology and investor relations groups. He will report directly to Biogen's Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos, and will be based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.



McDonnell brings an extensive background in strategic finance and operations, and experience in leading global teams from diverse industries. During his tenure at IQVIA, the company has become an industry leader in using data and technology to improve patient outcomes.

McDonnell succeeds Jeffrey Capello, who has served as Biogen's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since December 2017. Capello will step down from his current role as Chief Financial Officer effective with McDonnell's appointment on August 15, 2020, and will remain with the Company until September 15, 2020, to assist with the transition.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike to Biogen at this exciting time when we have so many potential breakthrough therapies in our pipeline. Mike's background and track record of accomplishments – including his extensive expertise in value-creating, strategic financial considerations – make him particularly well suited for Biogen at this moment in our history," said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank Jeff for his many contributions to Biogen and we are pleased that Jeff will be staying on for a brief period to ensure a seamless transition. We wish him well."

McDonnell said, "As a business partner, I have long admired the strength of Biogen's pipeline and its commitment to combatting neurological diseases. I am excited by the multiple potential growth opportunities and the prospect of building on Biogen's established position as a leader in neuroscience. I look forward to joining Biogen and working with my future colleagues to drive sustained performance and growth."

Biogen will report results for the second quarter of 2020 on July 22, 2020.

About Michael (Mike) McDonnell

Mike McDonnell, age 56, has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of IQVIA Holdings Inc., a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry, from December 2015 through July 2020. Prior to that, McDonnell served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Intelsat, a leading global provider of satellite services, from November 2008 to December 2015, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MCG Capital Corporation, a publicly-held commercial finance company, from September 2004 until October 2008 and as MCG Capital Corporation's Chief Operating Officer from August 2006 until October 2008. Before joining MCG Capital Corporation, McDonnell served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for EchoStar Communications Corporation (f/k/a DISH Network Corporation), a direct-to-home satellite television operator, from July 2004 until August 2004 and as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from August 2000 to July 2004. McDonnell spent 14 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, including 4 years as a partner. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Georgetown University and is a certified public accountant.

About Biogen

About Biogen

At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, immunology, neurocognitive disorders, acute neurology and pain.

