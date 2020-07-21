Northview Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("Northview") (NVU.UN – TSX) will release its second quarter results after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on August 13, 2020. There will be no conference call or webcast associated with the second quarter financial results.



CORPORATE PROFILE

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.

