Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Northview Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
July 21, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("Northview") (NVU.UN – TSX) will release its second quarter results after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on August 13, 2020. There will be no conference call or webcast associated with the second quarter financial results.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
(403) 531-0720

Mr. Todd Cook
President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Travis Beatty
Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Leslie Veiner
Chief Operating Officer

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com