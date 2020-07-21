Ultimate Medical Academy Launches Contact Tracing Course

TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) has launched a new online, non-credit Contact Tracing course, helping to fill the nation's growing need to track and combat COVID-19 exposure. The complimentary, six-module interactive course can be completed in only a few hours. In the course, participants will discuss topics like epidemiology, public health and the day-to-day tasks of contact tracers. This course is excluded from UMA's grant of accreditation from the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools.

Contact tracers help combat COVID-19 transmission by interviewing people who are positively diagnosed, identifying the people they have come in contact with, educating exposed persons about the virus and transmission, and following up to help provide resources.

"We are thrilled to provide complimentary access to this critical information in an engaging and fully online format to those looking to help fight the spread of COVID-19," said Geordie Hyland, UMA's Executive Vice President, who is responsible for the delivery of online academic services. "We know there is a vital need to track, understand and slow the spread of COVID-19, and I believe our course will help more individuals step up to meet that need."

UMA's Contact Tracing course was developed in alignment with CDC guidelines by a variety of public health and healthcare subject-matter experts. UMA's course includes content on soft skills like empathy, communication and positive attitude. Module lessons will be frequently updated to reflect the latest CDC information and recommendations.

Participants can sign up for UMA's Contact Tracing course at training.ultimatemedical.edu.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and associate degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA has more than 60,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution's grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

