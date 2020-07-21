Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FCA to announce Second Quarter 2020 financial results on July 31

Globe Newswire  
July 21, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
Share:

FCA to announce Second Quarter 2020 financial results on July 31

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) announced today that its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 will be released on Friday, July 31, 2020.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2020 Q2 results will begin at 1:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Details for accessing this presentation are available in the Investors section of the Group's website at www.fcagroup.com. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website (www.fcagroup.com) for two weeks after the call.

London, 21 July 2020

Attachment

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com