Recruiter.com to Present at Zooming with LD

Globe Newswire  
July 21, 2020 10:19am   Comments
HOUSTON, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters, today announced  that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Zooming with LD event on Friday, July 24 at 12:00 noon. Evan Sohn, CEO and Judy Krandel, CFO of Recruiter.com, will be presenting and answering questions from investors.

Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: https://calendly.com/ldmicromeetings/recruitercomgrouppresentation and clicking on July 24 to receive the Zoom link.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

