business.com Executive Team to Speak at B2SMB Institute's Leaders Forum Virtual Event

WALTHAM, Mass., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week members of the executive team from business.com, a trusted source of information for small to medium-sized business looking to start, run or grow their operations, will share their insights and knowledge as featured speakers during the annual B2SMB Institute's Leaders Forum . A three-day virtual event taking place July 21st through July 23rd, the conference will focus on business recovery and offer strategies to move forward as organizations continue to grapple with the impact of COVID-19. Doug Llewellyn, CEO of business.com, Wayne Silverman, Chief Revenue Officer, and Eric Noe, Vice President of Content, will join a select group of SMB leaders as they share how to best meet the challenges of today's SMB marketplace. For more information or to attend the presentations visit, https://b2smbi.com/leaders-forum-2020/ .



Session I Details:

Presentation Title : A Virtual Town Hall: What SMBs Say They Want Right Now

: Date/Time : On-demand now!

: On-demand now! Speakers: Doug Llewellyn of business.com is joined by Eric Groves of Alignable and Anita Campbell of Small Business Trends

Session II Details:

Presentation Title : A COVID SMB Spending Snapshot

: Date/Time : July 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. CDT

: July 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. CDT Speakers : Wayne Silverman, Chief Revenue Officer & Eric Noe, VP of Content for business.com; moderated by Matt Heinz, President of Heinz Marketing

When the COVID-19 outbreak triggered cascading lockdowns across the country, small businesses scrambled to adjust their operations and keep their businesses afloat. Morphing work from home models, shrinking consumer spending, and increased employee stress made for incredibly uneasy times. According to a business.com survey , 73% of small business owners saw their revenue drop by 50% in the first month of the pandemic alone.

As a result, SMBs not only shifted their spending habits, but the information and content they were consuming. Interest surged around remote work technology and processes; company officials shared and consumed leadership tips internally and on social media. Business owners were drawn to content that told the personal stories of business owners just like them, following their challenges and successes to help chart their own paths through challenging times.

"As marketers and content creators work to connect with small business in the current and post-COVID world, the winners will be the players who best anticipate what's happening, and what's next," said business.com CEO, Doug Llewellyn. "We look forward to sharing the insights we've gleaned from our SMB community with the B2SBI audience about what is needed right now to survive and thrive."

