WOMEN IN CLOUD PARTNERS WITH INNOVATION WOMEN VISIBILITY BUREAU

Boston and Redmond, WA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [7/21/2020] – Women in Cloud , (WiC), a community-led economic development initiative supporting and promoting the growth of women in technology and entrepreneurial ventures, today announced its partnership with Innovation Women , a self-service online speaker's bureau. Innovation Women helps diversify events and connect entrepreneurial, technical and professional women with an array of visibility opportunities.

"What makes Women in Cloud powerful is our community. By sharing our stories, we inspire innovation. By banding together, we change laws. By leveraging our personal networks, we create new opportunities. It is through collective action that we will help women entrepreneurs access $1 billion in economic access by 2030," said Chaitra Vedullapalli, WiC co-founder and president. "I strongly believe in the power of strategic partnerships to drive collective action for economic access. Our partnership with Innovation Women will help our community access industry stages, driving inclusive economic shifts."

"More than two-thirds of all conference speakers over the past five years have been male and too large a portion are white males," said Bobbie Carlton, Innovation Women's founder. "By working with organizations like Women in Cloud, we can help support diversity and inclusion in technology and make even more connections between speakers and event managers working in the cloud and emerging technology arena."

According to IDC, opportunities in the cloud will exceed $300B by the end of 2020 from infrastructure technology spending alone. Rapid growth in the cloud industry requires the industry include the contributions of women. Women need to be seen as experts and thought leaders in order to drive important business and career opportunities. Innovation Women will help place Women in Cloud members in speaking engagements, provide education and guidance on public speaking, including thought leadership and enhanced credibility.

Innovation Women was founded in 2015 to help drive gender balance, diversity and inclusion onstage at conferences and events. The organization has helped place more than 1000 speakers nationally and internationally at conferences, corporate events, universities and more. Speakers receive invitations directly from event managers and can apply for opportunities event managers post to the platform.

About Women in Cloud Initiative

Women in Cloud is a community-led economic development initiative supporting women technology entrepreneurs, with the colossal goal of generating over $1B in global economic access by 2030. Through private-public partnerships with innovative companies and leaders in tech, Women in Cloud creates access to partnership opportunities, programs that accelerate business growth in the cloud, and strategic alliances with industry cloud providers investing in the success of women in tech. Follow the organization on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter . Visit the website at womenincloud.com .

Innovation Women is a self-service online platform designed to connect entrepreneurial, technical and professional women with event managers in order to provide gender balance onstage at conferences and events. In addition, the visibility provided through these speaking engagements offers organizations a way to demonstrate their commitment to diversity and inclusion and supply additional benefits for their members. Learn more at InnovationWomen.com .

