BrainsWay to Participate in Virtual Conferences Elevate by Psych Congress Virtual Experience and Online Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in July 2020

Elevate by Psych Congress Virtual Experience through July 25 -27. The conference brings together global mental health organizations and industry leaders, presenting a unique chance for professionals around the country to connect on the latest innovations and therapy development, research and more.

through July 25 -27. The conference brings together global mental health organizations and industry leaders, presenting a unique chance for professionals around the country to connect on the latest innovations and therapy development, research and more. Online OCD Conference through July 31 - August 2. The first event of its kind, the conference encourages attendance from all members within the OCD community, including individuals with lived experience, their family members and supporters, and the professionals who treat them.

"It is an honor to connect with and hear from each of the communities represented at Elevate by Psych Congress and at the Online OCD Conference. Those attending directly impact our mission of fostering innovative treatment and, ultimately, hope around mental health conditions," said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of BrainsWay. "We also look forward to using this opportunity to raise awareness and spark conversations around noninvasive treatment options such as Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, also known as Deep TMS."

BrainsWay is committed to raising awareness and providing education around mental health, specifically for those with major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), for which Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) is FDA cleared. Deep TMS is a noninvasive treatment administered using BrainsWay's proprietary H-coil which is used to transmit electromagnetic pulses in order to stimulate the regions of the brain associated with various mental health conditions. The coil is encased in a cushioned helmet that is placed over the patient's head during therapy. The treatment is medication-free, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following treatment.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), for which BrainsWay received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013 for MDD and in 2018 for OCD. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in other psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in BrainsWay's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

