Tier One Partners Adds Consumer PR Expert Allison Salzberg to Senior Leadership Team

BOSTON, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, LLC, an award-winning, full-service PR, digital, and content agency, announced agency veteran Allison Salzberg has joined the leadership team as senior account director. Salzberg brings to Tier One extensive B2C experience from developing and managing multi-faceted marketing communications campaigns for national consumer brands in the media, publishing, technology and parenting sectors.



Most recently, Salzberg was with Boston-based 360PR+, where she worked with brands such as Amazon Kids & Family, National Geographic and Jelly Belly Candy Company.

"Allison's insightful counsel, creative thinking, and savvy media relations and storytelling skills have helped raise the profiles of some of America's top consumer brands, including PBS KIDS, Tommee Tippee and Wolverine Worldwide," said Sue Parente, managing partner at Tier One. "We're thrilled to welcome her to Tier One's growing senior bench as we continue to develop and execute award-winning campaigns that help our clients thrive in quickly evolving markets."

In her role as senior account director, Salzberg will play a key leadership role on account teams and provide strategic, creative counsel to clients. She'll also focus on new business opportunities and other key initiatives for the agency.

Salzberg serves as a board member for PR Club, New England's oldest professional organization for public relations. She received a B.A. in communication from Bryant University in 2012.

