AXIM® Biotechnologies Welcomes Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Peter O'Rourke to Company's Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM ® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB:AXIM) ("AXIM® Biotech," "AXIM" or "the Company"), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today it has welcomed Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Peter O'Rourke to the Company's Board of Directors.



O'Rourke brings more than 20 years of experience serving in senior leadership roles in the public and private sectors. He has held leadership roles in management consulting, private equity, aerospace, and operations companies with experience in sales, marketing, operations, finance, and performance improvement. He was appointed Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018 after serving as the Chief of Staff and Executive Director for the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection. Before joining the Department of Veterans Affairs, O'Rourke honorably served as a U.S. Navy enlisted Airman and an Air Force Officer and Logistician.

"Peter has an impressive reputation for leading people with the highest level of professionalism and making difficult strategic decisions for the greater good," said John W. Huemoeller II, CEO of AXIM® Biotech. "As we move into new, exciting but uncharted territory of helping with the COVID-19 crisis, we believe that Peter will help us make the smartest, most efficient evaluations on our present and future operations."

O'Rourke received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville as well as a Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the United States Air Force's Institute of Technology.

"In addition to AXIM's mission to improve global cancer care, I'm confident that the Company's newest innovation of a rapid diagnostic test measuring neutralizing antibodies will help address the COVID-19 crisis. I look forward to using my long track record of leadership experience and professional relationships to help guide AXIM to its future success." O'Rourke said.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19). AXIM's NeuCovixTM is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat cancer and block metastasis. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

