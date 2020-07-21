Market Overview

National Research Consortium on Retirement and Disability Policy to Hold Free Virtual Event on August 6

Globe Newswire  
July 21, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Washington, DC, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College (CRR) announces an online event to discuss new retirement and disability research.  The 22nd annual meeting of the Retirement and Disability Research Consortium will be held virtually and is free and open to the public.  Follow the conversation on Twitter: #2020RDRC.

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time)
Event details: https://bit.ly/3g3nnEv
Agenda: https://bit.ly/327wX5v
Registration: https://bit.ly/3dR1Zkl


The meeting features keynote speaker Anne Case, the Alexander Stewart 1886 Professor of Economics and Public Affairs, Emeritus at Princeton University and co-author of the new bestseller Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism.

This year's annual meeting includes sessions on: 

  • Social Security Benefits and Demographic Trends
  • Housing as a Resource for Retirees and Those with Disabilities
  • Health Risks for Work and Finances
  • State and Local Labor Markets
  • Labor Markets and Working Conditions
  • Retirement Finances


This annual meeting is funded by the U.S. Social Security Administration through cooperative agreements with the CRR, the NBER Retirement and Disability Research Center, the University of Michigan Retirement and Disability Research Center, and the Center for Financial Security Retirement and Disability Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.  The CRR receives support under the Consortium to conduct and disseminate research along with its partner organizations: Mathematica – Center for Studying Disability Policy, Syracuse University, the Urban Institute, and the Brookings Institution.

About the CRR

The mission of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College is to produce first-class research and educational tools and forge a strong link between the academic community and decision-makers in the public and private sectors around an issue of critical importance to the nation's future.  To achieve this mission, the Center conducts a wide variety of research projects, transmits new findings to a broad audience, trains new scholars, and broadens access to valuable data sources.  Since its inception in 1998, the Center has established a reputation as an authoritative source of information on all major aspects of the retirement income debate.

Attachment 

Amy Grzybowski
Center for Retirement Research at Boston College 
(617) 552-1677
amy.grzybowski@bc.edu
