Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agile Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Globe Newswire  
July 21, 2020 7:30am   Comments
Share:

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, today announced it will report second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 407-2991 for domestic callers or (201) 389-0925 for international callers. A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/, or by clicking here.

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the company's website.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today's women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company's website.

Follow Agile on LinkedIn and Twitter: @AgileTher.

Source: Agile Therapeutics

Contact
Matt Riley
Investor Relations
mriley@agiletherapeutics.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com