Update in Lawsuit for Investors in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

On December 21, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against NVIDIA Corporation over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants assured investors that the Company followed the market closely and could adjust to rapid changes in the cryptocurrency markets, that even as analysts increasingly began to question the Company's ability to manage inventory in the face of an uncertain cryptocurrency market, Defendants touted that NVIDIA and its executives are "masters at managing our channel, and we understand the channel very well", that NVIDIA also repeatedly assured investors that surging demand for GPUs among cryptocurrency miners would not have a negative impact on the Company because of strong demand for GPUs by NVIDIA's core customer base of computer gamers, and that as a result of these misrepresentations, NVIDIA shares traded at artificially inflated prices between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018.



On June 21, 2019, a consolidated complaint was filed and on August 2, 2019, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the consolidated Complaint.



On March 16, 2020, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss with leave to amend.



On May 13, 2020, an amended consolidated complaint was filed.



