Molecular Templates, Inc. Raises $43 Million in Gross Proceeds Through Its At-the-Market Facility

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM, "Molecular Templates, " "MTEM" or the "Company")), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the Company's proprietary targeted biologic therapeutics, engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), today announced that it has raised gross proceeds of approximately $43 million through its At-the-Market facility ("ATM") with participation based on interest received from Consonance Capital Management. The Company sold approximately 3.6 million shares of the Company's common stock at a purchase price of $12.00, the market price at the time of sale. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sales agent for the ATM.



The additional funds raised through the ATM will be used to advance the Company's pipeline, including the development of MT-3724, MT-5111, TAK-169, MT-6402, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above were sold by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228975) previously filed and effective on February 13, 2019.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Contact:

Adam Cutler

Chief Financial Officer

adam.cutler@mtem.com

862-204-4006