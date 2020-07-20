ICMA-RC Names Lynne Smith as New Chief Client Experience and Technology Officer

New department and consolidation enhance strategic alignment for organization



WASHINGTON, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC announced that Lynne Smith will serve as the organization's new Senior Vice President, Chief Client Experience and Technology Officer. The newly created position is an expanded role that combines the technology and client services teams into one integrated team reporting directly to the CEO. Ms. Smith will focus on aligning the organization's technology offerings and on building best-in-class client experiences that will support ICMA-RC's customers and the communities they serve.

"Lynne Smith is a proven and dynamic financial services executive with an extensive background in successfully leading differentiated enterprise-wide customer service experiences and championing firm- wide initiatives that facilitate growth," said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of ICMA-RC. "We're thrilled to have someone with her background and experience join our organization, and we're confident she'll help the organization deliver industry-leading services to our clients, as well as collaboratively drive results across the company."

Ms. Smith comes to ICMA-RC with more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. She has a proven track record of leading, developing, and distributing innovative services and corporate initiatives. Ms. Smith joins the organization from OneAmerica in Indianapolis, IN, where she served as head of business development and strategy. Ms. Smith's extensive career has also included leadership roles at Bank of Montreal, VOYA, and CitiStreet where she led not-for-profit health care and education plan administration, focused on participant and plan sponsor experiences by market segment, and built participant financial wellness and retirement readiness programs.

"I'm thrilled to be joining ICMA-RC, a mission-oriented organization uniquely positioned to help those who serve their communities achieve their retirement goals," said Lynne Smith. "Throughout my career I have focused on combining technology and the human factor to provide a top-notch experience while creating customers for life, and I look forward to helping ICMA-RC continue to evolve towards that goal."

As the organization evolves and realigns to ensure a dynamic client experience, Sonya Sbar was also promoted from Managing Vice President, Chief of Staff to Senior Vice President, Strategy, Product Management & Implementation. She will lead the newly created Strategy, Product Development, and Implementation Department. Ms. Sbar will be responsible for repositioning ICMA-RC's growth trajectory by driving compelling go-to-market strategies.

"Sonya has made a tremendous impact on the organization since her arrival and has proven her ability to lead the development of our strategic plan, which will help the organization become stronger than ever before as we head toward our 50th anniversary," explained Ford. "I'm proud of the diverse team of proven and passionate business leaders we've assembled, and I'm confident that Sonya and Lynne will have a positive impact on the organization as we enhance how we serve our clients."

